The Big Bang: Here’s what’s going on in San Clemente on the Fourth of July

By Eric Heinz

San Clemente’s Fourth of July celebrations are a spectacle to behold.

From the chair races (see page 11) to the fireworks over the Pacific Ocean, people flock to the beach city to celebrate Independence Day.

Fireworks start at the Pier at 9 p.m., and officials will close the entrance to the boardwalk at 8 a.m. and keep it closed for the remainder of the day. People will still be able to access The Fisherman’s Restaurant & Bar. The ocean water at the Pier will be closed from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. from 1,000 feet north and south of the structure.

Overnight camping isn’t allowed on the beach and dogs aren’t allowed on the beach trail. Alcohol isn’t permitted on the beach either. Unmanned aircraft and drones are also prohibited during the fireworks show, unless permitted by the city.

A flyover by the Condor Squadron, four AT-6 aircraft trainers from World War II, will take place along the coast of Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Dana Point and San Clemente. The planes make a complete circle in the sky and turn around once they get to San Clemente. Look to the skies about 6:25-6:30 p.m.

“Beaches are closed from midnight to 4 a.m. Those in violation of the ordinance can be cited while unattended property left on the beach is not the responsibility of the City,” a press release from the city stated.

The new San Clemente Summer Trolley will be in service from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on the Fourth of July. At 6 p.m., the trolley route will be adjusted for street closures in the Pier Bowl and downtown area.

The closure will affect stops 1, 3, 4, 14, 15 and 16.

“Trolley riders looking to utilize the service after the fireworks show can access the trolley at stop 2, located across the street from the Community Center on the corner of Avenida Del Mar and Calle Seville,” the release stated. “Check for any changes to the hours of operation by visiting www.san-clemente.org/trolley.”

The city asks people to take their trash with them when leaving the beach. Roping or blocking-off portions of the beach for private use is not permitted.

The city of San Clemente has ordinances prohibiting any firework use within its borders.

The city spends about $40,000 a year on the firework show, and additional costs for Orange County Sheriff’s Department security and staff resources.



For Military Personnel

Each year, the Heritage of San Clemente Foundation, which maintains Park Semper Fi, hosts a potluck for Marines and their families. The potluck is at 5 p.m. on July 4. Tickets are required but are free of charge. For more information, call 949.498.4958 or email heritage@marinemonument.com.



Forster Ranch Kids and Pet Parade

The Forster Ranch community will host a kids and pet parade on the greenbelt path at 9 a.m. on the Fourth of July next to the Forster Ranch sign at the corner of Calle Nuevo and Camino de los Mares.

People are encouraged to bring their bicycles, tricycles, strollers and decorated wagons for the Fourth of July. Pets are also welcome, and must be on a leash. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The parade is expected to be 20 minutes long.