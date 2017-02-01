Blue Ribbon Week, an Anti-Bullying Campaign, is Scheduled for Feb. 6-12

San Clemente Times

For the eighth year in a row, Cool 2 Be Kind clubs across California are planning festivities for Blue Ribbon Week from Feb. 6-12. The week long anti-bullying events is endorsed by the National Association of People Against Bullying (NAPAB) as well as local businesses and community partners.

According to a press release from NAPAB, Cool 2 Be Kind clubs are student-run, anti-bullying clubs. There are 37 clubs across the country with two international chapters in Honduras and Nicaragua. The network of clubs celebrates Blue Ribbon Week during the first part of February as has been tradition for the past seven years. Cool 2 Be Kind (C2BK) first brought the week to Orange County in 2010 and continue the efforts to spread awareness of the importance of kindness among students and promotion of anti-bullying efforts.

Blue ribbons will be tied to poles around schools in San Clemente and likely down Avenida Del Mar and other locations.

“Students at their respective schools are creating anti-bullying posters to be displayed across their campuses. Compliment posters will be put up where students will be encouraged to share kind words of each other,” the release stated. “Some schools are planning to decorate doors of classrooms with anti-bullying and kindness artwork created by the kids. Morning school announcements will reinforce messages of peace and kindness. Other chapters such as San Clemente Cool 2 Be Kind will once again be presenting at anti-bullying assemblies throughout the county including Bernice Ayer Middle School and Shorecliffs Elementary.”

Schools in California that have begun Cool 2 Be Kind Anti-Bullying Clubs include San Clemente High School, El Camino Real Charter High School, Ladera Ranch Middle School, Dana Hills High School, Haynes Charter for Enriched Studies, Las Flores Elementary, PUC Triumph Charter Academy, Hale Charter and Eagle Summit School, according to the release.

Students have been planning for the week for months.

“It really is cool to be kind,” the release stated.

For more information, visit www.napab.org.