Dana Point Boat Parade of Lights Nears

San Clemente Times



This year marks the 38th annual Boat Parade of Lights in the Dana Point Harbor, celebrating the holiday season with a procession of decorated boats. The event takes place Saturdays and Sundays, December 7, 8, 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m. The Harbor is located at 34555 Golden Lantern.

This year’s theme is “Lights, Camera, Action—A Hollywood Holiday.”

Boaters from all over Orange County vie for awards such as Judges’ Choice, Best Theme and Best Use of Lights. There is also a trophy for the yacht club with the most entries. Kids will be able to participate in the judging of the Dana Wharf Kid’s Cup Trophy.

To be a part of the parade, enter your boat by picking up an entry form at Dana Wharf Sportfishing and Whale Watching, online at www.danapointharbor.com or by calling 949.923.2255.

View the parade for free from anywhere in the Harbor or make reservations at a waterside restaurant to watch the parade from indoors.

Dana Wharf also offers boat rides to enhance the experience and allow those who don’t own boats to join in the parade. The boat is located at Dana Wharf docks, 34675 Golden Lantern. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children. Call 949.496.5794 for reservations.

For more information call the Harbor info line at 949.923.2255, email info@danapointharbor.com or visit www.danapointharbor.com.