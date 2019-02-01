Border Patrol Arrests Mexican Citizen in Record Fentanyl Seizure at San Clemente Station

Woman arrested in possession of $2.25 million in narcotics a few miles south of San Clemente

San Clemente Times

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a 23-year-old Mexican citizen on Jan. 24 at the San Clemente Station after finding 140 pounds of narcotics in her car.

The driver consented to a search of the vehicle by a Border Patrol K-9 team, where agents found dozens of packages containing narcotics hidden inside.

“Agents removed a total of 57 packages of suspected narcotics. The substances in the packages tested positive for cocaine, fentanyl and heroin,” a U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release stated. “There were 34 packages of cocaine weighing approximately 87 pounds, 19 packages of fentanyl weighing approximately 44 pounds, and four packages of heroin weighing approximately nine pounds.”

The narcotics have a street value of more than $2.25 million, the release stated.

“The fentanyl seizure in itself was the largest in San Diego to date,” said Customs and Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Rodney Scott. “This preceded the Nogales Port of Entry’s 254-pound fentanyl seizure (on Jan. 31), the largest in CBP history. These two seizures alone had the potential to kill millions of Americans.”

The narcotics and the suspect were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration. The vehicle was seized by the Border Patrol.

Since Oct. 1, San Diego Sector agents have seized over 300 pounds of cocaine, 79 pounds of fentanyl and 975 ounces of heroin.