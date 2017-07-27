By Eric Heinz

Allen Reese, the chief professional officer and executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of the South Coast Area (BGCSCA), stepped down from his position recently. Reese submitted his resignation with a 45-day notice. His final day was Saturday, July 15.

“For the last two and a half years, Allen Reese has headed and served the organization as its Chief Professional Officer/Executive Director,” according to a statement from the BGCSCA. “During Reese’s tenure, he refocused the Club on academics, while maintaining an excellent sports program. Of particular note, he led an effort to implement numerous safety and facility improvements during his tenure; and he played a key role in establishing a new innovative program for teens known as the College Bound Program.”

The program Reese started focused on helping teenagers, particularly first-generation college-bound students, who were committed to applying to a university or college.

A statement from BGCSCA also noted the number of local children the club served “significantly increased” during Reese’s tenure. This included more educational programs under the STEAM model.

Sources close to Reese’s departure, who were not yet authorized to speak on the record, said he left due to personal reasons and that his resignation was not controversial.

“Reese and his family have decided to move back to his original home area on the East Coast to be closer to other family members,” the release stated.

The club serves more than 2,000 children and families within the communities of San Clemente, Dana Point, and Camp Pendleton with summer, after school and sports programs.

San Clemente Times was not able to obtain contact information for Reese by the end of the day on Tuesday but will attempt to contact him as soon as possible.

According to the release, the BGCSCA, in conjunction with Boys and Girls Clubs of America and Executive Search Consulting, have already initiated the search for a new executive leader at the Club.

Mary Bruner, who served under Reese, will be the interim director until a replacement is found.

An announcement for this position has been posted on the Boys and Girls Club National Job Board at a link provided in this article online at www.sanclementetimes.com