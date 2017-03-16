EYE ON SC, News Headlines

Boys & Girls Club Starts Chess Program

  • By Staff
  • On
  • 0

By Eric Heinz

Joshua Host, a board member with the Boys & Girls Club of the South Coast Area (B&GC), recently started a chess club program at the organization. Some of the children taught the game at the club have been playing for as little as five months, but Host said he wants to raise students’ skills high enough to be competitive in local tournaments.

Any child who is a member of the B&GC can join the chess club. Annual memberships for the club are $60. For more information, visit www.bgccapo.com. 

Photo Gallery

About The Author Staff

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>