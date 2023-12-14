The City of San Clemente’s efforts to revitalize the North Beach area saw its most recent step occur Tuesday night, Dec. 12, as the Beaches, Parks & Recreation Commission formally recommended a new playground design for the City Council’s approval.

Unanimously, the group approved a “Beach Shack” structure option that the construction company Western State Builders proposed. Western State was among five finalists for the $300,000 project for which the city earmarked in its Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget.

The San Clemente City Council will next decide whether to approve the installation of the design.

The initiative to rebuild a playground at North Beach was a part of the North Beach Placemaking Plan the council approved in April, as City Manager Andy Hall recommended the playground among other opportunities to invest in the area.

Samantha Wylie, director of the Beaches, Parks & Recreation Department, spoke on Tuesday of the varying recreational amenities North Beach has seen over the years, adding that staff’s intent in the placemaking plan was to bring families back to the area.

“The City Council has made an amazing amount of strides towards improving this area from a public safety standpoint,” she said. “We’re seeing families return to North Beach, so we’re excited to bring this playground out as well.”

Staff also gathered public feedback from a survey done in September, in which most residents said they’d prefer to see a structure with a beach or ocean theme, shade, slides and swings, and climbing features.

Commission Chair Rob Feuerstein indicated his preference for the Beach Shack option, based on the similar theme of a mural outside the restroom facility at the site. The cost for all the Beach Shack’s features, which include drums, a gas pump, a surfboard climbing ramp and a vintage bus, is $320,984.

The commission voted to remove the drums and gas pump to bring the cost back under the maximum of $300,000, and to swap out the nest-style swing set for traditional swings.

Feuerstein and Commissioner Shari Grace also expressed concern for the erosion of beach sand at North Beach, especially as the area wasn’t included in the San Clemente Shoreline Project that will add 250,000 cubic yards of sand to the beach surrounding the Municipal Pier.

“It is a concern to put something brand new into an area that, in my mind, looks kind of risky,” said Feuerstein.

The City Council is scheduled to meet on Jan. 16 in the Council Chambers at City Hall.