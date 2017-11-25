Update: 7-Acre Brush Fire Contained Behind Shopping Center at Calle Del Cerro, Avenida Pico

Story updated at 2:42 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25

By Eric Heinz

The brush fire ignited on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 25, in San Clemente behind the shopping center at Calle Del Cerro and Avenida Pico has been contained, Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) officials said.

The first call regarding the fire came in at 12:15 p.m. Crews will remain on scene for a few hours to continue mopping up, OCFA officials said. The fire was reported to have spread to 7 acres before it was contained.

Fire investigators are on scene trying to determine the cause. OCFA Capt. Steve Concialdi said there were 50 firefighters on scene at 1 p.m., and OCFA and Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) helicopters dropped water on the fire, which was obtained from a pond at Bella Collina San Clemente.

No injuries nor threats to structures were reported. OCSD officials said Calle Del Cerro was was reopened at 2:30 p.m., but the right lane of the eastbound side of Avenida Pico and the bike lane were still occupied by fire engines at that time.

Update on fire. pic.twitter.com/8ULr9pRJM2 — OCSD – San Clemente (@OCSDSanClemente) November 25, 2017

This is a breaking story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.