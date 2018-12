San Clemente Times

Thanks to all the early birds who captured the bright rainbow this morning around San Clemente and South Orange County. Here are some of the submissions we received through email from locals who were up and about in the early hours. If you’d like to see your rainbow photo from Dec. 5 in this gallery, email it to eheinz@picketfencemedia.com and we will add it soon as we can.

Photo Gallery of Makena Duty Photo: Makena Duty Sheila Borque-2 Photo: Sheila Borque Steph Greene Photo: Steph Greene Abbey Davidson Photo: Abbey Davidson Beatriz Cervantes Zijlstra-2 Photo: Beatriz Cervantes Zijlstra, from Ladera Ranch Casey Bunney Photo: Casey Bunney, from San Juan Capistrano John Bonner-2 Photo: John Bonner Karen Jones-3 Photo: Karen Jones Lonnie Taylor-2 Photo: Lonnie Taylor Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY