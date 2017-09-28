Brightening Smiles: Ron and Margaret Redmond Honored at 15th Annual Toast to the Casa

Photo Gallery of Toast2 (1280x853) More than a net of $130,000 was raised at this year’s Toast to the Casa, which will provide funding for programs for the garden and cultural center. Toast3 (1280x853) More than a net of $130,000 was raised at this year’s Toast to the Casa, which will provide funding for programs for the garden and cultural center. Toast5 (1280x853) (2) More than a net of $130,000 was raised at this year’s Toast to the Casa, which will provide funding for programs for the garden and cultural center. Toast6 (1280x853) More than a net of $130,000 was raised at this year’s Toast to the Casa, which will provide funding for programs for the garden and cultural center. Toast7 (1280x853) More than a net of $130,000 was raised at this year’s Toast to the Casa, which will provide funding for programs for the garden and cultural center. Toast8 (1280x853) More than a net of $130,000 was raised at this year’s Toast to the Casa, which will provide funding for programs for the garden and cultural center. ToastMain From left, Casa Romantica executive director Berenika Schmitz stands with the 2017 Toast to the Casa honorary chair members Ron Redmond, DDS, MS, FACD, and Margaret Redmond. Toast1 (1280x853) More than a net of $130,000 was raised at this year’s Toast to the Casa, which will provide funding for programs for the garden and cultural center. Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

By Eric Heinz

This year’s fundraiser gathered more than $130,000 to “continue to provide award-winning artistic and educational programs,” representatives said.

The Toast to the Casa helps raise funds for the foundation’s children’s arts programs as well as fund maintenance of the garden and culture center.

The honorary chairs at this year’s 15th annual Toast were Ron and Margaret Redmond.

“The Redmond’s participated in Casa Romantica’s initial renovation and the first Capital Campaign to transform Casa Romantica into the hub of culture it is today,” a press release from the Casa stated. “Ron Redmond, DDS, MS, FACD, is a past President of the Casa Romantica Board of Trustees, and the couple continues to be involved by underwriting the annual Casa Romantica Music Festival and Academy for children. The Redmond’s are active philanthropists for the arts and for medicine throughout Southern California, and have improved thousands of lives via Redmond Orthodontics, the family practice that they founded over four decades ago.”

The theme of this year’s Toast was Crystal Ball: Fortune Favors the Brave, which incorporated various elements of fate and clairvoyance in its entertainment. The 2017-2018 season includes nearly 100 performances, concerts, exhibitions, lectures, workshops and events for people of all ages.