To Liz Jonas, San Clemente resident, entrepreneur and mother of four, traveling is not a luxury—it is a necessity. Jonas has traveled to 44 countries so far and she has no plans to stop seeing the world, ever.

“I tell my kids that they have to visit one new place every year,” Jonas said. “It doesn’t even have to be out of the country, it can be in the United States. As long as they are going and exploring.”

But Liz doesn’t just travel for personal fulfillment. She has since expanded her initial goals to utilize traveling for business initiatives as well as interior design. She often brings back jewelry, shells, shoes, pillows, artwork, saddlebags and more. She has stories to tell, and the décor from her travels adorns her home to reflect those stories.

“When we travel, we never do any re- search beforehand,” said Jonas. “We always stay in small, authentic, local hotels. I want to feel like I’m living there, not like I’m a tourist. The more exotic and off the grid, the better.”

Liz’s adventuring started when she moved to Paris after graduating from college and she met her husband Jeff while living there. After they married, the couple has been traveling the world together and fueling each of their businesses from their travels too.

Jeff’s business GBI Tile & Stone has taken him all around the world in search of stone, tile and marble to supply to customers.

Liz would accompany him on his trips and started collecting stones at local markets wherever she went, in addition to the other artifacts she would collect for decorating her home. She eventually started making jewelry at her son’s baseball games as a hobby, but when people started requesting jewelry from her, she decided to create her business Jonas & Muse.

Liz collects stones, crosses, boar tusks, beads and more from places like Nepal, China and Ethiopia and then creates hand- made, authentic jewelry from them. Her jewelry is sold in local stores, such as Sunny Days and Tuvalu.

