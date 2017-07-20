Brown Finds Paul Walker Statue as Protectorate; Hamm Challenges ‘Bodhi’ to Surf-Off

By Eric Heinz

At the tail end of Tuesday’s City Council meeting, member Tim Brown provided statistics that showed a correlation between when the Paul Walker statue pitch from “Chad and Bodhi,” who became internet-famous after proposing the erection of the statue, was denied and when shark sightings started in San Clemente.

At the meeting, Brown displayed a small statue of Walker and said since he’s owned the statue, the shark sightings decreased.

Brown said he spent an “unhealthy” amount of money trying to find the figurine online.

After Bodhi called out Chris Hamm for comical reasons, the Council member challenged Bodhi to a surf-off the next time he’s in town.

All humor aside, Hamm acknowledged the good deeds of the Paul Waker Foundation, which provides support to the endeavors of young people.

Walker, the actor known for his roles in the Fast and the Furious series, died in an automobile accident in 2013.

The next City Council meeting on Aug. 1 has been canceled, according to the city's website. The Aug. 15 meeting is the next scheduled meeting. For more information on the Paul Walker Foundation, visit www.the-paul-walker-foundation.myshopify.com.

To view the initial video of Chad and Bodhi’s pitch to the Council, visit the San Clemente Times Facebook page and find the video “12 Feet Tall?”