New Business

Brand Buddha

2110 S. El Camino Real, San Clemente

949.276.4330

www.brandbuddha.com

San Clemente Times

Paul Saunders, founder of Brand Buddha, said he has a passion for helping businesses grow. He’s been in marketing and advertising for nearly 30 years.

“I was partnered with a couple different people at my first agency in Irvine in 1988, and I didn’t feel like I had enough financial knowledge, so I became a stock broker,” Saunders said. “What I learned was how to sell and grow businesses, and turned that into a golf publishing company.”

Saunders said he liked the publishing and marketing aspects of the businesses, and he continued to do consulting for firms for about 15 years.

A grand opening for Brand Buddha is scheduled for 5 p.m. on July 29 at the business’s El Camino Real office.

“When it was time to put together a good team, I decided to put one together and slap a fun name on it,” Saunders said of Brand Buddha. “It’s this different background I used to grow Brand Buddha and be successful in marketing solutions.”

Saunders said the business doesn’t have an exact niche clientele and that they try to reach a diverse customer base.

“We have billion-dollar pharmaceutical business, but we like having a diverse background to bringing different clients,” he said. “We have a brewery client in San Francisco, and we like to be able to bring some fresh ideas to them rather than what’s already been done.”

Saunders said he grew up in San Juan Capistrano and raised his family in northern San Diego County. He said he married his high school sweetheart and moved to San Clemente because that’s where she’s from and they both love the South Orange County area.

The business officially opened in February 2016.

“I think it’s about believing in a product or a service our client has,” Saunders said. “We have a nonprofit that (helps provide) healthcare, and they treat patients like they’re family, and we like that feeling and we work hard for them. We’ll work hard for a client that doesn’t have a lot of money to help them grow.”