Business Beat: eBodyboarding.com

San Clemente Times

Local residents and former professional bodyboarders Jay and Vicki Reale have recently released an accessible recreation board for the beach.

The Kid Slider is a multi-purpose fun board “perfect for a day at the beach or even in the snow with your family,” a press release from the company stated. “Combined with the available pull strap, just plop the little ones on the Kid Slider and pull them along the water’s edge or along the snow while your kids squeal with delight.”

Jay and Vicki Reale’s ecommerce business, eBodyboarding.com, was founded in San Clemente. The husband and wife team has been selling bodyboarding equipment since 1999.

“The Kid Slider…has handles, cushioned knee pads, it’s made of hard plastic for durability and floats too, so you can even paddle out and catch waves on it like a bodyboard,” Jay said.

“Our plan is to show families that if they live near the water or anywhere that it snows, this is a must-have for their garage,” Vicki said. “Some parents have been happy to keep their kids out of the ocean here in SoCal because of all the shark sightings, so this is the perfect board for the beach if kids don’t want to go in the ocean.”

A bodyboarding camp is running all summer at North Beach by Bodyboarding Adventures. Visit the company’s websites for more information.