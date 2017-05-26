Business Beat: Electric California to Fete New Location June 1 with Live Music, Food

New Location

Electric California

950 Calle Amanecer, San Clemente

1.800.958.6556

www.electriccalifornia.com

San Clemente Times

A premium eyewear and style company in San Clemente, Electric California has moved into a new location and will celebrate the move next week.

“As soon as we saw the view and the warehouse at the building, we found this place was actually bigger than the last place; it has more amenities, and we knew we can bring our entire operation back to San Clemente,” said Eric Crane, the owner and CEO of Electric California. “It’s been about eight years since we had our office and our warehouse in one building.”

Crane said the building has a wealth of surf history within it, as it once housed Surfing Magazine.

“Our kitchen is (famous surf photographer) Larry ‘Flame’ Moore’s light table,” Eric said.

Electric California was started just before 2000 by Kip Arnette and Bruce Beach, and Crane worked alongside them. The company was sold circa 2007 to Volcom, which then sold the company to Kering.

“About a year ago, I acquired the company back from Kering,” Crane said. “What we’re calling this chapter is Electric 3.0. We’re going to focus what we want to focus on and put the brand back on its original root and purpose.”

A steep rise in rent prompted the move, Crane said.

Zachary Rierson, the allocations manager for Electric, worked for Surfing Magazine from 1993 to 2006 in the building where Electric California is now housed.

“It’s nice to be back in this building just for the history alone, with Surfing Magazine and Herbie Fletcher,” Rierson said

The business will host a debut party of the new location from 7-10 p.m. on June 1 at 950 Calle Amanecer. There will be live music from After School Special and Captain’s Quarter. The event is all ages, with adult beverages for people 21 and up. Non-alcoholic drinks will also be provided. There will be an In-N-Out burger truck, Heraldo’s Street Tacos and more.

Art exhibits will include custom vintage motorcycles from Cycle Zombies, works from iconic surf culture artist John Van Hamersveld, photographer and director Jeff Johnson, artist and photographer Mark Oblow and surfboards from Chris Christenson. Admission is free.

The showroom will be open and new products will be showcased.