Business Beat: Left Coast Brewing Co.

Left Coast Brewing Co.

1245 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente

949.276.2699

www.leftcoastbrewing.com

Left Coast Brewing Co. announced last week that new beers will be added to its full-time rotation, which include the Nuclear Chi Chi, Surf Break Pale Ale, Orange County and the new seasonal beer South County IPA, which was developed with Artifex Brewing Co. and Pizza Port San Clemente.

Additionally, the Hop Juice Triple IPA is now avaialble in 16-ounce cans.

“As time goes on and the local craft beer scene continues to grow, the trends and our taste buds will also change and evolve. Our new beers appeal to both new and seasoned craft beer drinkers. The team looks forward to sharing many more quality beers this year,” Tommy Hadjis, general manager for Left Coast Brewing Co., said in a press release.