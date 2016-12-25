Business Beat: Locker Board

Young Entrepreneur

Locker Board

949.554.4448

www.lockerboard.net

Since starting his venture a few months ago, Carson Kropfl, 11, has almost reached his goal of selling 200 of his compact skateboards by Christmas. The boards are 14 to 16 inches long and can fit in school lockers.

Recently, Jack’s Surfboards in Dana Point put his boards in their retail space. Carson said his product has been selling swiftly, and he expects to reach his goal.

“The owners of Jack’s saw how hard I worked at Ski Dazzle (an inventor’s convention),” Carson said.

His mother, Carrie, said they haven’t entered into licensing agreements yet, but they have trademarked Locker Boards and have a patent pending.

Carson started the venture by recycling skateboard decks and revamping them to fit inside small spaces.

Carrie said they’ve also been shipping skateboards out of the state through online sales. The boards are $99 a piece.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, Carson met with customers and answered questions people had about the product.