Business Beat: Week of April 26-May 2

15-Year Anniversary

San Clemente Art Supply

1531 N. El Camino Real

949.369.6603

www.scartsupply.com

When they moved from Texas, Patti Herdell and her husband, Richard, decided to try something different.

“We moved to San Clemente in 2001, and we knew we wanted to start a business,” Patti said, “but we didn’t know what. It popped into my mind, I don’t know how or why, but I noticed that there weren’t any art supply stores in the area.”

The couple returned to Texas and contacted the artist of the work that was featured on the front of a Chamber of Commerce directory.

It was Rick Delanty, a well-known local artist.

Patti said she reached out to Delanty for some advice, and she received four pages of emails providing such direction.

She then spoke with other artists who helped her along the way.

“My friend told me to read everything I could, hire people who know more than I do and join National Art Materials Trade Association (NAMTA),” Patti said.

Heather Rapozo, the art program director and marketing director of San Clemente Art Supply, was hired shortly after the business opened and is still with them.

“We just grew organically by people coming in and telling us what they like,” Patti said.

Classes at San Clemente Art Supply started with Saddleback College students coming to learn more about painting and drawing.

Today, the business hosts artists to teach courses—some of whom are world-renowned.

Some art shows have been hosted in the business’ gallery as well as the parking lot. Local street artist “Bandit” hosted an exhibition there with stencil art a few years ago.

Patti admitted she’s not an expert on art, but she’s always enjoyed dabbling in different areas of painting and drawing. Most of what the art supply store sells are materials for painting and drawing, but accessories and items for children are also for sale.

“We really want to help people get to the next level of their artwork, no matter where they’re at,” Patti said.

On Saturday, April 28, San Clemente Art Supply will host a celebration sidewalk sale at the business from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Representatives from Caran D’Ache, Faber Castell, Ampersand, Liquitex and more who will host demonstrations. Some events will be make-and-take projects and will be encouraging people of all ages to paint river rocks to leave as decoration in the garden area. There will be treats and refreshments.

The building San Clemente Art Supply is located in was built in 1928 and has been used as various businesses. It is listed on the San Clemente registry of historic sites.

Editor’s note: The city of San Clemente is currently selling posters commemorating the city’s 90th birthday, which features Delanty’s work. The posters can be purchased by contacting 949.492.8995 and more information is available at www.delantyfineart.com. All proceeds from the posters will benefit the San Clemente Beaches, Parks and Recreation programs.



New Business

Rate One Home Loans

302 N. El Camino Real, Ste. 116

949.899.8117

www.rateonehomeloans.com

Beginning in October 2016, Bruce Beach started working with the founder of Rate One Home Loans to establish a branch in San Clemente.

“Before I got into the mortgage business, I ran and founded a couple brands in San Clemente,” Beach said.

He helped launch Electric Sunglasses in 2000, which is based in San Clemente and was sold to Volcom in 2008. He also worked with Peligroso Tequila.

Now Beach is helping people get home loans.

“I took a couple years off and spent some time surfing with my 16-year-old, and I met the founder of this branch on a trip to Cabo San Lucas,” Beach said. “I couldn’t see myself working far from home, and this opportunity came up.”

Beach said he used his networking through surfing in San Clemente and other businesses to build his reputation as a loan officer.

They work with about 30 different banks that facilitate home loans.

“With markets changing and interest rates edging up, there’s always a lot of change and you have to stay on top of it,” Beach said.

Most of the homes Beach said he helps receive loans for are based in San Clemente.

New Business

Beach Walk Talk

616 S. El Camino Real, Ste. G-16

949.445.1277

www.beachwalktalk.com



Robyn Igelman, a licensed clinical psychologist, started her business Beach Walk Talk after taking a look at traditional therapy and wanting to enhance her client’s experience. Basically, Igelman takes clients on walks outdoors and speaks with them to help them through their session.

“The idea behind the practice is to get people out of the therapy office and into nature because being at the beach and around forests and trees and just in general in the sunshine is actually really healthy for you and has a positive impact on depression and anxiety,” Igelman said.

Igelman said that being outside triggers positive neurotransmitters in the brain that help people feel better and more comfortable.

The initial intake appointment is done in the office before going out to a private or group outdoor therapy session. Igelman said she wants her clients to know the benefits of what she provides and for her clients to disclose anything before going on a beach walk and talk.

Igelman said one of her favorite spots to work with clients is at the Dana Point Harbor because of its open space and variety of places to walk.

“Getting people walking and opening up about their experiences, once you get the creative ‘juices’ flowing, they sometimes do have those ‘aha’ moments,” Igelman said when asked if people have “breakthroughs” during her outdoor sessions. “By getting people out of the office, they don’t have to feel afraid or like they’re staying behind closed doors with their problems.”