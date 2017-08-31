Business Beat: Week of Aug. 31-Sept. 6

New CEO

DealerSocket

100 Avenida La Pata, San Clemente

949.900.0300

www.dealersocket.com

San Clemente Times

DealerSocket, a technology for the automotive industry, announced today that Sejal Pietrzak has joined the company as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. Jonathan Ord, who is the company’s co-founder and has been its CEO for the past 16 years, will remain a strategic investor and active on the company’s board of directors. Pietrzak has extensive experience leading teams across multiple functions within a successful software company throughout the past 12 years at ACTIVE Network.

“I am particularly excited to support Sejal and DealerSocket’s leadership as a continuing investor and board member,” said outgoing CEO and DealerSocket founder Jonathan Ord. “My interactions with Sejal have made it abundantly clear to me that she is the right CEO moving forward, as DealerSocket continues to scale and innovate.”

According to the release, Pietrzak is “committed to applying her deep knowledge of software and her significant leadership experience to DealerSocket.” The company has more than 11,000 dealership customers.

“I am very excited to be joining DealerSocket,” Pietrzak said in the release. “Jonathan and the DealerSocket team have built a strong foundation and tremendous company culture that values people, customers and technology. I look forward to continuing DealerSocket’s solid growth trajectory with its industry leading software to empower our dealership customers.”

Before joining ACTIVE Network, Pietrzak held leadership positions at Wells Fargo & Co. and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and she was a strategy consultant at the Boston Consulting Group, the release stated. Pietrzak was involved in the company globally, “leading high-functioning teams and driving deep understanding of and responsiveness to customers’ needs and experiences,” the release stated.

New Business

Van Lipp & Carter: Italian Collection

221 Avenida Del Mar, Suite A, San Clemente

949.588.5661

www.vanlippandcarter.com

By Danny Ritz

The Van Lipp & Carter: Italian Collection opened its doors on Avenida Del Mar this May, offering a fun, high-end jewelry shopping experience in San Clemente.

Entering Van Lipp & Carter, shoppers are likely to meet Donatella Polizzi, whose parents have owned the property since the early 1980s. Polizzi and her husband, Franco Lipparini, who personally designs all of the jewelry at Van Lipp & Carter, are excited to bring their original artisan handiwork to the San Clemente community.

All of the pieces at The Van Lipp & Carter: Italian Collection are made of either real flowers or butterflies, sometimes both. Both are widely recognized symbols of rebirth and regeneration. After being coated with a resin, Lipparini wraps the organic matter in 24K gold. Lipparini said his pieces are truly one of a kind.

“No one person is perfect, real beauty isn’t perfect, not a face or a hand or any eye. Every piece is different, just like every woman is different.” Lipparini said of his designs. “Everyone can relate to giving a loved one a flower, they are beautiful, but a flower might only last maybe a week…our pieces last forever.”

Polizzi and Lipparini both cited their eye-catching selection and personalized customer service model as the reason for Van Lipp & Carter’s first summer season being a success.

“There must be so many gentlemen in San Clemente. Once a week, maybe more, we will help a man that has come in looking for a special gift,” Lipparini said. “They will bring us a dress, or a picture, perhaps even one of those paint samples, and we will match it.”

“We are looking to make jewelry that represents color, and lightness. Life is heavy enough as it is,” Polizzi said. “We want to make it beautiful.”