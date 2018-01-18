Business Beat: Week of Jan. 18

New Location

Qēt Botanicals

223 Avenida Del Mar

949.218.1758

www.qetbotanicals.com

San Clemente Times

Lisa Brill said she was struggling to find adequate skincare products that fit her needs as well as something that was a healthy alternative to synthetic compounds.

“I saw a change and wanted to make it happen,” she said.

Brill, owner and founder of Qēt Botanicals and a San Clemente native, started her business in 2013 in Wisconsin, but moved back to San Clemente in 2015.

“Most of our business is online, but we like to have a little something in the community where we live,” Brill said.

Qēt emphasizes the use of all-natural products mixed with botanical oils that are vetted through the Environmental Working Group, an organization that specializes in research of toxic chemicals and agricultural subsidies. Through the skin-deep database, people are able to track whether the products they use are all-natural or not. The list also includes products that may not be deemed safe for human use.

Nothing that goes into Qēt Botanicals products are synthetic, Brill said, who started using her own line after negative experiences with other products.

Qēt offers lines for all skin types, including oily, normal, combination and dry skin. Some of the products are batched together in “skin suites” that come in packages for various uses.

They also offer products for hair and body such as bath melts, serums and shaving oils.

New Location

Mizokami Advanced Circulatory Sports Lymphatic Massage Therapy

2340 S. El Camino Real, Ste. 6

949.369.1029

www.mizosportstherapy.squarespace.com

San Clemente Times





Sylvia Mizokami, the owner of Mizokami Advanced Circulatory Sports Lymphatic Massage Therapy, has been performing a specialized technique of massage therapy in San Clemente since 2012.

“The philosophy of the business is to help as many people as we can,” Mizokami said. “With as many autoimmune (diseases) that are out there, vessel flow is very important. A lot of people refer to us as lymphatic massage therapists, but what we do actually uses the MACSL technique.”

The MACSL technique stands for Mizokami advanced circulatory sports lymphatic, which Mizokami explained is a combination of sports therapy and massage techniques. She said the better the vessel flow, the better a lymph system works.

These therapeutic sessions are intended to clear out the lymph systems and Mizokami said they can help with therapy for cancer patients and people with severe illnesses.

Mizokami more than doubled its current space after moving to the new location. After a lengthy process going through the city’s Planning Commission, the massage business was approved and opened recently.