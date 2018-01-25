Business Beat: Week of Jan. 25

San Clemente Times

New Business

C/GREED Art

1315 N. El Camino Real

cgreeedart@gmail.com

www.cgreedart.com

Carson Grier, an artist based in San Clemente, is taking his work to another realm. Once the owner of Carson Pop Art, Grier is now focusing on C/GREED Art, a gallery in North Beach that features his own work as well as others.

“(I) had new ideas and concepts that were next-level,” Grier said. “I put all of my effort into this one project.”

One of Grier’s projects incorporates 70 iPhones pieced together to make one collage.

The gallery officially opened on Dec. 9.

Grier said he wants to host different charity events too, and the next is going to be at the end of February with the Fender Guitars program Kids Rock Free in Corona.

On Friday, Jan. 26, C/GREED and the Street Artist in Residence program at House of Trestles will collaborate for a soft opening from 6-9 p.m.

Some of the paintings Grier said he displayed have taken hundreds of hours of work, using materials that made his subjects iconic.

Grier said he’s also collaborating with the San Clemente Historical Society with his “Keep San Clemente Beautiful” campaign.

They will be making T-shirts and limited-edition type print with proceeds going toward a new location for the society. Grier also said he wants to house some of the society’s objects that have been in storage for some time.

New Business

EPIC Yoga

1709 N. El Camino Real

949.558.5111

www.epicyogasc.com

Kristin Shively, owner of EPIC Yoga, has been practicing yoga since she was a teenager. Shively said although she found the exercise difficult then, she now embraces all kinds of yoga, some of which is for restorative and rehabilitating purposes.

“One day, I saw these flashes of awesome images of things in the future, and it kind of tripped me out,” Shively said while she was meditating. “That was my mind-body-spirit connection, and from there I was hooked.”

Shively earned her 200-hour yoga certification two years ago and started working with people in drug rehabilitation treatment and eventually started working with women who were suffering from breast cancer.

Shively’s business offers yoga classes that range in levels of difficulty.

“We loosely work off of the one-for-one business model,” Shively said. “With every membership we sell, we provide 30 days of yoga for someone in need, both in need physically as well as financially.”

Shively said she’s been working with Family Assistance Ministries, Marine support groups and others to help people who could benefit from yoga.

The studio is open now, and a grand opening celebration date will be announced in the near future.