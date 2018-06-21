Business Beat: Week of June 21-27

Business Beat

San Clemente Times

New Business

Lotus Trolley Bag

760.688.9962

www.lotustrolleybag.com

Although the husband-and-wife team of Farzan Dehmoubed and Jennifer Duvall, founders of the Lotus Trolley Bag, are based out of Carlsbad, they said they’ve found success exclusively in South Orange County.

The Lotus Trolley Bag is a contractible set of bags that are made from recycled plastic. The bags are able to be set in the form of a shopping cart or made for other uses. They also come with thermal insulators.

The bags are currently sold at three Ralphs in San Clemente, one in Dana Point and one in San Juan Capistrano. They’re also sold at Albertsons in San Clemente and Laguna Niguel.

“The general population in San Clemente is very environmentally conscious and sustainable products are popular there,” Dehmoubed said. “We care about the oceans more than other parts of the U.S. and the sales in the stores are doing well.”

Dehmoubed said when the plastic bag fees and other plastic-associated laws went into effect or were proposed, he was encouraged by the trends; however, the use of the reusable bags started to become unfeasible, he said. The bags his family used would either get moldy or pile up and then they would end up in a landfill, defeating the purpose, Dehmoubed said.

“Our main goal when designing a bag was to make one that solved all the problems,” he said. “We wanted our bags to be washable and made from non-woven.”

The Lotus Trolley Bag has partnered with the Surfrider Foundation, 1% For the Planet, The Carlsbad Charitable Foundation and the Plastic Pollution Coalition.

OC Entrepreneur Award Nominee

American Logistics Company, LLC (ALC)

905 Calle Amanecer

www.alcsolutions.com

Seeing a need to provide more options for public transportation and solutions to those options, American Logistics Company, LLC (ALC), which has an office in San Clemente where most of its executives work, began networking with communities to try to help solve these problems. The company also has offices in Utah and Long Beach.

ALC has been nominated for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 Orange County Awards, which will host a gala at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 22 at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point.

“ALC provides transportation solutions to school districts, health plants, transit agencies, and we leverage a proprietary technology platform in combination with local-for-hire (clients),” said Craig Puckett, the CEO of ALC. “We provide students with special transportation and access to health care for accessible service.”

ALC began in 2000 but started making a concerted effort toward transportation services in 2006. Craig said the services even 10 years ago were pretty marginal for students with special needs and people who need assistance accessing essentials.

In its presentation, Puckett said ALC ensures its drivers are vetted and that safe transportation is provided. The company contracts with clients for these services but doesn’t purchase its own fleet.

Puckett also said the company was formed with a group of entrepreneurs who had businesses prior to working for ALC.

“This nomination reflects more on the company than myself, a group of individuals who achieved a lot,” Puckett said.