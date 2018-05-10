San Clemente Times

10-Year Anniversary

Alice P. Moran, D.M.D.

1001 Avenida Pico, Suite K

949.361.4867 (GUMS)

www.moranperio.com

Periodontist Alice P. Moran, D.M.D., spent 20 years in the Navy before establishing her business in San Clemente. Moran said she has been successful by promoting her business through social media and other platforms. She also said she’s had the privilege of working with a “good network of dentists in San Clemente.”

After Moran left the Navy, she started working for a general practice dentist near her current location, and wanting to venture out, she established her own practice.

“I’m just so thankful to the community for its support over the years,” Moran said.

Speaking about her military background, Moran said her experiences in the Navy helped propel her to a fulfilling career.

“The military is a great pathway for a young dentist because you get a lot of experience that you wouldn’t get in the private sector,” Moran said. “You get a lot of mentorship, and there’s no substitute for experience. It’s a great way to broaden your career as a dentist. The work of periodontists is changing, and you have to be willing to change.”

Coming Soon

Starbucks

620 Avenida Pico

San Clemente is slated to see its eighth Starbucks erected in the near future. On May 2, the Planning Commission voted to approve the permits for a location at where the old Carrows Restaurant was located.

The existing structure will be demolished to make room for a 2,400-square-foot, drive-through Starbucks that will be built in Spanish Colonial Revival-style architecture.

This is not the first time the city has looked at the Carrows location. It almost became an In-N-Out restaurant and a Chick-fil-A restaurant, but City Council members, at that time, were worried overflow traffic would spill onto Avenida Pico, causing problems with the Interstate 5 traffic that commences nearby. This was before the HOV lane-widening project on I-5 was complete.

Since then, the lanes at Pico had been widened and the design of the new structure would be a bit smaller than previous applications, according to city of San Clemente officials.

A time frame for the new Starbucks was not available, but the location will be in business once again in the near future.