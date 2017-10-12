New Business

NEST Veterinary Neurology

1226 Puerta Del Sol, Suite B, San Clemente

877.563.7883

www.nestveterinaryneurology.com

San Clemente Times

Michelle Murray, D.V.M., M.S., D.A.C.V.I.M., and certified in canine rehabilitation therapy and owner of NEST Veterinary Neurology in San Clemente, provides neurological screenings for pets after their owners are referred to her via a veterinarian.

“My specialty is seeing dogs and cats with neurological diseases,” Murray said. “Patients with disorders of the brain, spinal cord or neuromuscular system” problems are all referred to her.

NEST opened a few months ago, but they’ve just started marketing the business and seeing patients on an appointment basis, according to Murray.

Neurological consultations and exams such as digital radiology, MRI scans and some surgeries are performed on site. Murray said they also do rehabilitation after pets have undergone surgery.

“To be a general practitioner in veterinary medicine, I think, can sometimes be more difficult than being a specialist,” Murray said. “They have to know everything, not just neurology. Based on your training, they can usually sort out whether they think (the pet) has a neurological problem based on symptoms. Sometimes it turns out to be something else.”

Murray said although it’s a small facility in the commercial area of Talega, NEST has been able to provide space for any kind of neurological tests she needs to perform. She said she wants to have a personal and attentive relationship with her clients.

Business Venture

The SockIt

www.thesockit.com



San Clemente Times

The SockIt, a company that produces a wearable device that teaches young soccer players proper kicking technique, recently partnered with Kevin Harrington of the television shows Shark Tank, Toy Box and Million Dollar Inventor. Harrington, the founder of As Seen on TV, will help The SockIt company introduce their product to young soccer players and their parents.

“The SockIt was born in the 2012–2013 soccer season when San Clemente resident Joe Briganti’s daughters, Natalia, 6, and Briana, 5, started to play club soccer. Like many young players, Briganti’s daughters and the other kids on the team kicked the ball with their toes,” a press release stated. “The coach would stop practice and show them how to kick their shoe laces, toe pointed down. But the kids would inevitably continue ‘toe poking.’”

Briganti came up with the device to help children kick more accurately and with better form. It lights up when the ball is struck properly.

“As a parent, watching your child fail to kick soccer balls for years is tough to watch,” Briganti said.

A portion of all proceeds from The SockIts purchased are donated to St. Jude Children’s Hospital for cancer research.