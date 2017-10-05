Business Beat: Week of Oct. 5-11

New Business

Murf Electric Bikes

212 N. El Camino Real, Suite B

San Clemente, CA 92672

949.370.3801

www.murfelectricbikes.com

San Clemente Times

Starting out from the confines of owner and head of operations Josh Jones’ garage, San Clemente’s Murf Electric Bikes welcomed its first storefront location in March.

Inspired by a poor customer service experience with a competitor electronic bicycle company, Jones started Murf Electric Bikes with the goal of improving the customer experience as well as providing high quality products at a lower cost than his competitors.

“My wife bought me an E-bike for my birthday, and everything was great. I loved it,” Jones said. “We had an issue with the motor, and the manufacturer wouldn’t honor their warranty. Me being the entrepreneur that I am, I saw a huge gap. If they’re doing good business with this terrible customer service, I thought there was an opportunity for us.”

Jones said his target customer is “someone who is trying to go from point A to point B more efficiently.”

The store sells three different models of electric bicycles: The Fat Murf, the Izzy Beach Cruiser, and the Pax Step-Through Cruiser. Each bike comes with a batter with a charge of 48 volts, 15.6 amp hours, which is the maximum legal wattage for bicycles. Each bike can travel on its motor for about 25 to 35 miles.

Jones and his business partner, Alan Kang, rode from the shop on El Camino Real to Las Pulgas Road and back, a total of about 35 miles, on one battery charge.

“A lot of our customers will ride from here to Dana Point and have dinner and come back,” Jones said. “A lot of people ride to San Juan or other places as an alternative to a car.”

Murf manufactures the bikes and sells them directly out of the store, priced at $1,500 to $1,700 without accessories.

Potential customers can find the shop across the alley from Nomads Canteen and behind The Grill.