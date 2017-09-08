Business Beats: Week of Sept. 7-13

New Business

Café Hermosa

979 Avenida Pico, San Clemente

949.481.9550

Hours: Monday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Café Hermosa is the brainchild and life-long dream project of San Clemente native Jamie Madison. A refreshing breath of personality and healthy energy in the largely commercial space of east Avenida Pico, Café Hermosa has quickly become a local favorite through Madison’s passionate presence.

Jamie, along with her husband Joe, opened Café Hermosa this past May.

“This is my baby,” Jamie said.

After working at Fratello’s for 16 years, which she also co-owns with husband, Madison said she knew it was time to branch out on her own.

“I knew that I could do it,” she said. “I had worked for so long, and we all worked so hard making Fratello’s what it is. It’s a family business, but I wanted to make something with my vibe, my energy.”

Designed with the help of local designer Becki Owens, Café Hermosa exudes Madison’s positive energy. While Owens completely restructured the space over a nine-month timeline, Madison turned her own creativity to designing the menu.

“I designed the menu to reflect what I like to eat,” Madison said.

Predominantly organic, responsibly-sourced healthy food options are plentiful on the menu, and are reflected in the clean, open-air feel of the restaurant.

The salads at Café Hermosa, abundant in proportion as well as taste, are the highlight of what is quickly becoming a lunch-time go-to for San Clemente locals.

“It’s been so refreshing. This is a new clientele for me, different than Fratello’s,” Jamie said. “All my friends, all the new faces, and all the locals working at the businesses near here make me feel so blessed to be able to do this in a place that I love so much.” – Danny Ritz

New Business

KonaRed Hawaiian Coffee

1101 Via Callejon, Suite 200, San Clemente

808.212.1553

www.konared.com

KonaRed Hawaiian Coffee, operating out of San Clemente, has successfully managed to find a new take on coffee, the second most traded commodity in the world.

Instead of simply refining the end product, founder Sean Roberts decided to take an alternative approach.

In the late 2000s in Kona, Hawaii, Roberts began purchasing the fruit of the coffee berry, the little-discussed fruit from which coffee beans are harvested. Typically, they are considered waste at that time and widely seen as fleshy remains that endangered the health of the soil and welcomed pests.

But Sean established positive relationships with the largest coffee farms in Kona.

The coffee berry, which company president and COO Kyle Redfield described as looking similar to a cranberry, actually has super-fruit characteristics similar to acai and pomegranate.

Mixing the refined coffee berry additive to complementary natural flavors such as apple and pineapple, KonaRed has established a progressive, sustainable and delicious product line that continues to push industry standards.

Always remaining true to their roots of the nutrient-rich coffee berry and the flavorful juices KonaRed produces from it, Redfield explained that they have expanded their product line while maintaining quality and authenticity, to engage a variety of customers.

“We were one of the first to enter into cold-brew coffee before it took off,” Redfield said concerning their now top-selling product.

Redfield explained that KonaRed is currently overjoyed with their product lineup, and looks to grow the presence of their current product line. Found in a wide variety of large retailers such as Hansen’s and Vons, KonaRed can also be found served in a wide range of local businesses around San Clemente.

“We love being here in San Clemente,” Redfield said. “We are always looking to engage the community, and feel that we want to support the community that supports us.” –Danny Ritz