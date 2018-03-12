By Eric Heinz

The California Department of Insurance announced Monday afternoon, March 12 that Mark Malatesta, 55, of San Clemente was arrested for his alleged contributions in defrauding “elderly” residents of Orange County in a $1.6 million scheme.

“Malatesta, a licensed insurance agent at the time, allegedly exploited at least six elderly consumers by falsifying information on annuity applications and netted more than $135,000 in illegal commissions,” the release stated. “Malatesta faces a range of other charges.”

The Department of Insurance suspended Malatesta’s license following his arrest.

Further in its release, the Department of Insurance stated its investigation found Malatesta convinced his “senior” victims to terminate their investments, “causing them to lose a total of $45,000 in surrender penalties,” the release stated. “In a classic churning scheme, Malatesta then sold them new annuities for which they did not qualify due to their advanced age. The fraudulent investments were canceled by the insurers once they discovered Malatesta provided false information.” According to the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), “churning” is when brokers buy and sell at an unusual rate and capitalize on the commission for the exchanges. How that relates to Malatesta’s charges is because the clients were described as “elderly” and it’s likely the investigation stemmed from life insurance policies. “When insurers canceled the new investments, they refunded the $1,616,897 in deposits when they refunded the victims,” the release stated. Malatesta has been a licensed broker of life insurance policies for a number of providers since 1992, according to the Department of Insurance records. His latest license approval may have been as early as a “life-only” policy for Great American Life Insurance Company issued on Aug. 9, 2016. The case is being prosecuted by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

The press release did not reveal which insurance agency Malatesta worked for and a cursory internet search on Monday by the San Clemente Times did not provide substantive results.

Calls made to the Department of Insurance on Monday night were not returned immediately. Also, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website that tracks booking logs and bail amounts showed his status as “in processing,” so it is unclear on what the amount of bail, if any, Malatesta is being held, but it does show he is being booked. The release from the Department of Insurance did not specify the age range of the victims allegedly involved. The Department of Insurance also has tips for people to avoid insurance fraud, which can be found by clicking here. This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.