‘Cabaret’ Opens at Cabrillo Playhouse, Runs Sept. 15-Oct. 8

Forget your troubles and come to the Cabaret. This Tony Award-winning musical starts in a Berlin nightclub as the 1920s draw to a close, and a master of ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. The performance explores the crazy and tumultuous life of Cliff, a young American writer, and English singer Sally Bowles as they become friends and lovers and enjoy the bohemian lifestyle of the final days of Germany’s Republic before the rise of Nazism. Musical numbers include “Willkommen,” “Cabaret,” “Don’t Tell Mama” and “Two Ladies.”

Tickets are $20 to $25. More information can be found at www.cabrilloplayhouse.org.

