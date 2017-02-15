Caltrans Begins Work on I-5 at El Camino Real

For the San Clemente Times

The city of San Clemente is alerting motorists of the Caltrans freeway construction work on the Interstate 5 (I-5) in San Clemente at El Camino Real between Avenida Mendocino and Avenida Presidio. Caltrans has begun construction on a safety improvement project to adjust the curvature of I-5 at El Camino Real.

The existing short masonry block soundwall that sits on top of the concrete barrier rail along the northbound side of I-5 near El Camino Real is being removed so the northbound side of the bridge and freeway can be widened 12 to 14 feet and the freeway curve made gentler. The concrete barrier rail and masonry block soundwall will be reconstructed at the same height as the existing barrier and soundwall. The freeway center barrier and both southbound and northbound lanes will be shifted to the north. “It is important for the community to understand that the ongoing work in the area of El Camino Real is being performed by Caltrans and any questions should be directed to the Caltrans District 12 office at 657.328.6000,” the city stated in a press release. “In the event of any emergency, call 911.”

According to a Caltrans map, the northbound ramp at El Camino Real is expected to be closed until Feb. 23.

A map of road, lane and ramp closures can be found by clicking here: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.