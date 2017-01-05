SC_144
Camino Del Rio Extension to Open Monday, Jan. 9

The Camino Del Rio Extension that will connect Forster Ranch with the Avenida La Pata Avenue, will be open to public traffic on Monday, Jan. 9.

“The new Camino Del Rio extension is part of the county’s overall La Pata Extension Project and will significantly reduce commute times for residents,” a press release from the county stated. “Completing the extension of Camino Del Rio will provide another direct connection to retail centers, medical facilities, schools, recreational opportunities, emergency evacuation routes, the county’s Prima Deshecha Landfill and more.”

The city of San Clemente is continuing work on improvements along the existing Camino Del Rio.

