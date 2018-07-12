Camp Pendleton Gate Policies Change to Sponsored Visitor Requests

San Clemente Times



Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton recently implemented the Defense Biometric Identification System (DBIDS), a new physical access control system.

“This new system focuses on access control procedures to ensure the protection of active duty personnel, residents and civilian employees,” a press release from Camp Pendleton stated. “These policies are intended to help Marines accomplish their mission and keep families aboard Camp Pendleton safe while allowing access to authorized personnel, contractor and vendors and sponsored visitors.”

All unescorted visitors are required to obtain a DBIDS credential/pass in order to gain authorized access to Camp Pendleton. Visitors can pre-enroll in DBIDS using the DBIDS pre-enrollment

Department of Defense (DoD)-issued ID card and holders will automatically be enrolled in DBIDS after their first ID scan upon entering Camp Pendleton. DoD-issued ID card holders may also sponsor visitors by using the Sponsored Visitor Roster Request online at www.pendleton.marines.mil/base-access/. An explanatory video and more resources can be found at that website.

Visitors must now complete the roster online, digitally sign it with a Common Access Card (CAC) and submit the roster from an approved domain (.mil/.gov) at least four business days in advance to mcbcampensponsoredvisitor@usmc.mil.