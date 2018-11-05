You Can Still Vote Nov. 6, Even If You Missed the Deadline to Register

San Clemente Times

For people who missed the Oct. 22 deadline to register to vote in the state of California, there’s a way to still cast your vote if you think you should qualify as a citizen.

The California Secretary of State’s office offers conditional voter registration through Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

“(C)onditional voter registration extends the 15-day registration deadline in California to eligible voters, allowing them to register and vote provisionally starting 14 days prior to an election and on Election Day, but only at the Registrar of Voters’ office, located at 1300 S. Grand Ave., Bldg. C, Santa Ana, 92705 or at an Early Voting location,” according to the sample ballot provided by the Orange County Registrar of Voters.

More information about conditional voter registration can be found at this link here: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-registration/conditional-voter-reg/

If you’re already registered or think that you’re registered, you can look up your status and polling location at this link here: https://www.ocvote.com/registration/verify-your-voter-registration/?page_heading=pp

Additionally, the San Clemente Times will update important election information as it becomes available throughout the evening. Check back on this website or follow us on Twitter for the most recent updates at @SCTimesNews. We will provide updates on the City Council, Orange County Sheriff, District Attorney, State Assembly and Senate, and the 49th Congressional District races as much as possible, as well as updates on state and local ballot measures.