Capistrano, Poche Beaches Closed for Four Hours on Monday Due to Shark Sightings; San Clemente on Advisory

Sharks Continue to Hamper Beach Activity in South Orange County

By Eric Heinz

The juvenile great white sharks that have been sighted all over south Orange County shores for about a month are still causing closures at local beaches.

On Monday, May 29, as many people celebrated Memorial Day Weekend, Orange County Lifeguards closed beaches from Capistrano Beach to Poche. The closure was downgraded to an advisory about four hours later.

Jason Young, chief of OC Lifeguards, said he’s been told by experts that the reason the sharks have been so visible lately is because they still see the area as an abundant food source. Captain Todd Mansur of Dana Wharf Sportfishing said the same thing about three weeks ago during a shark sighting tour.

“They’re out there, for sure. They’re pretty much roaming the same areas that have been consistent the last few weeks,” Young said.

The shark that closed county beaches from Capo to Poche was about 8 feet in length, Young said. It is the county’s policy to close the beach or put up advisory warnings depending on the level of shark activity and presence.

The city of San Clemente’s beaches were also under shark advisory on Monday following a closure Sunday when four great white sharks were sighted around the Pier.