Casa Romantica Impact Report Shows Major Growths in Five Years

By Eric Heinz

Casa Romantica recently published a shining impact report of its last five years operating in San Clemente.

The report stated participation at event attendance, membership and other statistics have gone through the roof.

Membership specifically has risen from 90 five years ago to 900 today.

“I think (the successes) start with our programming, which has seen a tremendous jump in frequency and quality, and that was the plan from the beginning for the Casa Captivating and the different categories,” Schmitz said.

Schmitz said attendance to events is tracked through a computer system, and larger events are counted by volunteers.

“There’s something to interest everyone, and all our categories cover what a cultural center should be,” Schmitz said. “There was a thirst for it, and people responded in droves. What we do is every day is we have a compilation of the amount of people who came through the door and we write that. Volunteers get the information and we enter it into our spreadsheet every day.”

The report shows that Casa Romantica has been increasing its attendance, and when asked about the validity of the statistics, Schmitz said she is, “extremely confident, and we have it backed up on our spreadsheets, and it matches up with our revenue.”

To view the whole report, click http://mailchi.mp/casaromantica/5-year-impact-report .