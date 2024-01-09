While turning the page to 2024, the three words Jacqui Groseth, an executive at Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, used to describe the final half of 2023 were “resilient, grateful and hopeful.”

Groseth, Co-Executive Director of resource development and administration, was promoted to her new role in July shortly after the departure of former Executive Director Amy Behrens. Along with Co-Executive Director of operations and programming Kylie Travis, Casa Romantica’s top brass found themselves in a challenging situation as they sought to help the cultural center rebound from two damaging landslides.

“We love it,” Groseth said of the new leadership model, one she said the organization arrived at out of necessity. “We actually think that this is a really apt model.”

Their previous experience at Casa Romantica, combined with a shared office that allows the two to make decisions quickly when needed, has helped to propel everyone forward and keep the historic landmark open.

“We had to be nimble (with our cultural programming) and do some shifting, because, obviously, our gardens aren’t all available and our Main Salon is still not open,” said Groseth.

Regardless, the site continued to open new exhibits and bring people in, especially through extended hours.

“People are finding that there’s still so much to enjoy here, even with the limited access that we have at the moment,” Groseth continued.

She also expressed gratitude to the City of San Clemente, Casa Romantica’s landlord, for being a helpful partner that’s doing “everything they can” to stabilize the bluffs on the back hillside. Construction equipment remains situated in part of the site’s parking lot as work continues.

The people of San Clemente provided hope to Casa Romantica by overwhelmingly contributing to the organization’s end-of-year fundraising campaign that sought to raise $75,000. Instead, Casa Romantica raised over $94,000.

“We rely on the generosity of donors and visitors and program attendees to … take care of the home, to pay our employees, to provide the programs and the visual arts and all the various things that we do,” said Groseth.

The support from the community was “humbling and encouraging,” she added, and organization personnel have a positive outlook on the year to come.

Despite working in the nonprofit sector for over 20 years, Groseth said she has been continually astonished by the level of care Casa Romantica has received from San Clemente residents and beyond.

“You wouldn’t wish a landslide on anybody, but there’s something so encouraging about seeing people rally to make sure that they love this space,” she said. “(Our community) values a historic home and values culture, so seeing people show that in appreciation and in the way they are donating to make sure that we remained open and stable has been incredibly encouraging.”

Looking ahead, Groseth mentioned three upcoming exhibits she’s excited to see open.

From Jan. 12 through April 7, “Madeline’s Treasures: Selections from the James Irvine Swinden Family Collection” will be showcased at Casa Romantica. Starting on April 18, the work of Argentinian mixed media artist Carlos Grasso will be on display, followed by an exhibit from June 28-Sept. 8 that features oil-painting artist Kenton Nelson.

“What’s interesting about (this is,) all of these artists that will be displayed are all living artists,” Groseth said of the Madeleine’s Treasures display. “Some of them will be on site, coming for a special opening.”

She also made sure to mention that Casa Romantica is, in fact, open despite misinformation she’s heard floating around.

“We’re going to have extended hours again in January, (and) it’s a beautiful time to come and just stroll the property and look at the ocean and see the sunset, which you can do from our West Terrace,” Groseth said. “We want to make sure people know we’re here and we’re open, and we would love to have them.”

More information about Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Garden’s hours and upcoming events can be found at casaromantica.org.