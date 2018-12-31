By Eric Heinz

In the month since the popular Ellie’s Table announced its closure on social media, Casino San Clemente owners announced on Dec. 27 that a new tenant will take over the former breakfast-and-lunch eatery.

Moulin, an OC-local bistro chain with locations in Laguna Beach and Newport Beach, was announced by the Casino that it will lease the available 1,500-square-foot space at 120 W. Avenida Pico starting in March. An exact date has yet to be determined.

“This will be Moulin’s third location and we are happy to see many (San Clementeans) know of their reputation for expert service, full breakfast and lunch menu and awesome quick coffee service! We can’t wait till they are moved in!” said Linda Sadeghi, the co-owner of the Casino San Clemente in an email to SC Times on Monday.

Ellie’s was expected to end its lease in January, but due to the business’s desire to expand, they decided to shutter the North Beach location, according to sources close to the information. Ellie’s still has a location in operation in San Juan Capistrano at the Eagan House as well as other businesses under Jay’s Catering Co.

“California’s surf culture is what drew me to the U.S. from France nearly 35 years ago,” said Moulin owner Laurent Vrignaud in a press release. “Today, I’m constantly drawn back to the beach. Moulin’s new location at Casino San Clemente is the ideal destination to recreate my love for Paris with a touch of childhood memories spent at the beach.”

According to a press release from Moulin, the San Clemente branch will serve its signature dishes of French cuisine, including “bistro favorites” like Croque Madame, omelets, and eggs Benedict.

“In keeping with our tradition of supporting small, family-owned businesses we’re blessed to have the Moulin culinary artisans take up residence at the Casino San Clemente,” Sadeghi said.

The restaurant is expected to seat 60 and will be open daily from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.