CDPH: Influenza Cases Rising Statewide

San Clemente Times

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced on Jan. 9 that flu activity in California has been “widespread and at levels usually seen at the peak of the influenza season. Health officials encourage Californians to get vaccinated.”

In a press release, CDPH stated it takes about two weeks after receiving a flu shot for the body to respond in full.

The strain of influenza that’s been dominating California is H3N2, which can be very severe for people who are vulnerable to the virus. CDPH said 27 people younger than 65 have died from the virus in California since October.

“Vaccine effectiveness does vary for the different strains and year by year,” the release stated.

The release stated data will be available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in February about vaccine effectiveness.

People who are most vulnerable to the virus are pregnant women, children younger than five and especially children younger than two, people 65 and older and people who have certain medical conditions, such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease.