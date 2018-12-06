CEP Meeting Lays Out Enforcement Schedule, Resumption of Storing Spent Nuclear Fuel

By Eric Heinz

It was an emotional meeting for many members of the public as well as the Community Engagement Panel (CEP).

On Nov. 29, the CEP met to discuss the next steps of enforcement related to a canister incident at San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS) on Aug. 3.

Going forward, Southern California Edison (SCE), the majority owner and operator of SONGS, will take part in a public hearing in Texas, where the NRC’s Region IV is headquartered, in order to determine how the operators will better train staff and ensure anyone who starts working for the contractors will have the appropriate knowledge and skillsets.

The root cause of the canister incident was identified as contractors without the proper training working on the transfer process. As the properly trained contractors left, there apparently wasn’t enough oversight to make sure the new contractors had the necessary training.

“This event was unacceptable. We failed to provide the oversight, and the contractor failed. We own this and Holtec owns this,” Tom Palmisano, SCE’s vice president of decommissioning and chief nuclear officer, said during the CEP meeting.

Holtec International, Inc. is the designer of the latest canisters being stored at SONGS and is contracting services for the transfer process.

The violations the NRC cited related to the incident were the improper loading of the canister and SCE waiting too long to make an official notice of the incident. The canister could have dropped 18 feet due to a lack of tension in its line when the operators were lowering it into a concrete repository, which has concerned many people who follow the issues at SONGS closely.

“Once the licensee has identified the cause and the corrective actions, we will do another formal inspection, once they say they’re ready,” said Scott Morris, the NRC deputy regional administrator for Region IV. “I don’t know when that will be. We will inspect in detail the cause analyses and the corrective actions, and ideally, we’ll be able to make a final regulatory conclusion that would support the licensee continue to do what they intend.”

Photo Gallery of IMG_7155 Donna Gilmore of the website San Onofre Safety holds up a pair of lemons, a symbol of her frustration with the operators of SONGS. Public speakers were outraged during the Community Engagement Panel meeting on Nov. 29 in Oceanside, where officials from Southern California Edison and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission explain the next steps in the enforcement process regarding an incident with a spent nuclear fuel canister in August. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_7114-2 Tom Palmisano, the vice president of decommissioning and chief nuclear engineer for Southern California Edison, speaks about the improvement process his company is making to the storage of spent nuclear fuel during the CEP meeting on Nov. 29 in Oceanside. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_7226 About a dozen public speakers lambasted the CEP and Edison at the Nov. 29 meeting in Oceanside over concerns they have regarding the operator's diligence for safe transferring and storage of the spent nuclear fuel rods on site. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_7096 San Clemente City Councilmember (now mayor) Steve Swartz has been asking the CEP members to install real-time radiation monitoring at SONGS for months, as the residents he serves want to know the moment radiation levels rise beyond a safe level. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_6998 Gary Headrick, founder of environmental group San Clemente Green, holds up green and red cards for the audience to signify what they agree and disagree on with the CEP. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_6934-2 David Victor, Ph.D., center, tells a man to "back off" prior to the beginning of the CEP meeting on Nov. 29 in Oceanside. The man was escorted away from Victor but allowed to remain at the meeting. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_7071-2 Scott Morris, the NRC deputy regional administrator for Region IV, talks about the enforcement process SONGS operators are entering in order to resume storing its spent nuclear fuel in dry cask storage. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_7039 Palmisano discusses what happened on Aug. 3 when a canister was stuck on a guidance ring for almost an hour. This could have caused an untested scenario, according to the NRC. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_7187-2 The CEP is not a decision-making body; rather, it's intended to be an educational board for the public on matters related to SONGS, but some watchdog groups have been apprehensive of its mission since the nuclear power plant went offline in 2013. Photo: Eric Heinz Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

Palmisano said that may be able to happen by late January. A detailed process of the next steps for SCE include committing to better training programs, more detailed procedures, more “intrusive and effective” oversight, improvements to canister loading by installing cameras and alarms, as well as creating a corrective action program.

Prior to the meeting, a man had visibly irked CEP board chairman David Victor, Ph.D., and was nearly escorted from the QLN Conference Center.

Some audience members frequently interrupted the meeting, angry about the lack of notice the operators gave regarding the incident. Many people who criticized SCE for its handling of the operations said they want the California Coastal Commission and NRC to revoke SONGS licenses to store the fuel on-site.

Multiple public speakers said they had concerns with SCE going forward with the storage of spent nuclear fuel near the San Clemente coastline.

SONGS officials said during the meeting that they could resume transferring nuclear fuel rods to dry cask storage, as long as the operators can demonstrate they can safely and effectively complete the transfer process and that certain operational procedures are improved.

At the beginning of the meeting, Victor said that next year could be the best chance advocates have at changing the Nuclear Waste Policy Act of 1982, which currently doesn’t allow for temporary storage of spent nuclear fuel. Congressman Darrell Issa introduced several bills to amend it along with Rep. John Shimkus of Illinois, but none of them got further than the House. Victor said the reason for that is because of the new Congress and Senate, but that if it isn’t passed next year, it could be delayed further due to 2020 being an election year.

A special extreme situation CEP meeting is still planned for the first quarter of 2019, but an official date had not yet been announced.