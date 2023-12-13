Members of San Clemente’s Jewish community gathered at the Outlets at San Clemente on Tuesday evening, Dec. 12, for the Chabad Jewish Center (CJC) of San Clemente’s annual Hanukkah event, midway through the Jewish holiday.

Music blared through the speakers, children enjoyed donuts, crafts and other activities, and the Outlets staff added a new element to the event by placing “Happy Hanukkah!” on the digital banner overlooking the celebration.

However, unlike previous years, Tuesday’s event held a different theme as a result of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Rabbi Mendel Slavin, along with his wife and CJC Co-Director Tzippy Slavin, encouraged attendees to post sticky notes to a menorah on stage with messages that reflect kindness, peace and tolerance in response to rising antisemitism.

The Anti-Defamation League announced on Monday, Dec. 11, the highest number of antisemitic incidents reported in a two-month period since the organization began tracking the statistic in 1979.

Since the Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel on Oct. 7, which marked the official start of the current violent conflict, the ADL recorded 2,031 incidents, of which it stated at least 1,411 could be clearly linked to the war.

“War is a terrible thing,” Slavin said to the audience on Tuesday. “Every day in our prayers, over and over, dozens of times a day, we beseech God to bring peace to the world.”

While it’s important to celebrate the first miracle of Hanukkah, which involved the Maccabees triumphing over the Greek Seleucid Empire, Slavin noted how the Jewish people “place a much larger emphasis” on the second miracle.

In that event, wherein the Jews only had enough oil for one day to light the menorah yet it lasted for eight, the miracle symbolized “the opposite of war.”

“So much darkness disappears when we light just a small candle,” said Slavin. “This is the message for us tonight, to focus on adding lights, even in small ways.”

Offering someone a smile or a word of encouragement can accomplish a lot of good, Rabbi Slavin continued, adding that he hopes light will continue to spread throughout the world in the lighting of the menorah.

More information about the CJC can be found at jewishsc.com.