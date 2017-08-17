City Adjusts Public Restroom Hours

By Eric Heinz



Amid complaints from the public and illegal activity that’s been documented by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the City Council voted to adjust its open hours for public restrooms. The restrooms were closed from midnight to 4 a.m. every night, and the adjustment now closes them from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The city also approved to hire a part-time supervisor to monitor the restrooms at a rate of about $15,000 per year and a new locking system that is budgeted for $50,000.

According to a staff report from the city, the illicit activities that have taken place during late-night hours have cost the city $70,000. The fiscal impact to taxpayers will likely be documented and presented to the new Public Safety Task Force as soon as the data is available.