City Announces Pier Bowl Specific Meeting Scheduled for Monday, Feb. 25

San Clemente Times

On Wednesday, Feb. 20, the city of San Clemente announced it will host a special “public information” meeting regarding updates to the Pier Bowl Specific Plan from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 25, according to a press release. A map under the link in the preceding sentence shows the area of the specific plan.

The Pier Bowl plan outlines how the city intends to shape the area, and there are several other specific plans within the main General Plan, which was updated in 2015.

A draft update of the Pier Bowl Specific Plan will be discussed and the city will accept feedback and will be available for review and further public comment after the meeting.

“The Pier Bowl Specific Plan is being updated for consistency with updates to the General Plan and the Coastal Land Use Plan,” the release stated. There’s also a land-use zoning change that is slated for the plan.

The meeting will take place at the Community Center, located at 100 N. Calle Seville. For more information, contact Christopher Wright, an associate planner with the city, at 949.361.6193 or at wrightc@san-clemente.org.