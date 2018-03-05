A pack of sharks was photographed in 2017 near Capistrano Beach. Photo: Courtesy of Matt Larmand
Update: San Clemente City Beaches Reopen after First Confirmed Shark Sighting of the Year

Article updated at 2:12 p.m. on March 5

By Eric Heinz

About 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 5, the city of San Clemente announced on Twitter that the waters it patrols would be closed due to a confirmed shark sighting near the Pier.

This is the first shark sighting of the calendar year. The shark was announced as a great white that was at least 8 feet long. The closure is marked from Lasuens Beach to North Beach.

The city closes its waters for four hours at a time during confirmed shark sightings. If no sharks are sighted after that, the closure is typically downgraded to a warning, but the waters are reopened. Today’s closure went into effect at 9:10 a.m. and was lifted at 1:10 p.m.

Intermittently throughout the spring and summer of 2017, shark sightings closed beaches from San Clemente to northern parts of Orange County. A woman was attacked by a shark at Trestles in April, which was the start of closures and prompted studies of shark behavior throughout the area.

A pack of sharks was photographed in 2017 near Capistrano Beach. Photo: Courtesy of Matt Larmand
This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available. 

