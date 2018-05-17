City to Conduct Beach Trail Use Survey

San Clemente Times



The city of San Clemente’s Beaches, Parks and Recreation Department will conduct a survey of beach trail use. Trail users can expect to see recreation division staff on the trail throughout the day from May 21-29 at various times and locations along the trail.

The beach trail was ranked as the highest priority and the city’s most popular recreation amenity based on feedback from the public during the compilation of the Beaches, Parks and Recreation master plan, which was completed earlier this year.

The findings from the survey and study will be presented at the Beaches, Parks and Recreation Commission meeting on June 7 in City Council Chambers, located at 100 Avenida Presidio. For more information, contact the Beaches, Parks and Recreation

Department at 949.361.8237. The survey can be found at www.sanclemente.org/beachtrailsurvey.