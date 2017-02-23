City to Contract with Law Firm for Code Enforcement

By Eric Heinz

City Council voted unanimously to contract with the law firm Silver & Wright, LLP during the Tuesday, Feb. 19, meeting in order to fortify its municipal code enforcement.

City Attorney Scott Smith said the District Attorney may not decide to prosecute some of the code violations and having a firm could help file civil lawsuits against repeat offenders—all of which could help reduce code violations.

“We want compliance with the law, and we’re not looking to punish people for this,” said Matt Silver, a partner with the law firm.

Smith said lawsuits would only be filed after a few notices have been given to the offender.

The cost to the city could also be none, Silver said, because liens could be put on offending property owners, and that money could be recovered by the city at the time of sale or foreclosure.

The District Attorney is tasked with filing criminal prosecution.

The vote came with a few contingencies: the law firm must work with OCSD when issues come up; the contract would be capped at $30,000 until a report about six months from now is prepared; and the firm must work with city staff while keeping in contact with Council members.