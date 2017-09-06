City Council Approves Extension of Trolley Program to Oct. 1



By Eric Heinz

After what city of San Clemente staff called a successful summer, the Trolley Program will be extended for another month.

The city was required to maintain at least six to 10 riders per hour on every trolley, but staff members at the Sept. 5 City Council meeting said the trolleys had exceeded 50 riders per hour, which amounted to about 90,000 total riders, when they run Thursdays through Sundays. The cost to extend the program is $35,000 from the air quality fund.

Council member Lori Donchak said during the meeting that San Clemente has had the most successful system, in terms of ridership, within the county. The city paid for about 10 percent of the costs of the $1 million to fund the service through the Orange County Transportation Authority’s program. Another portion was donated by the Friends of San Clemente Foundation.

All trolley rides are free.

The Trolley Program will continue to run during its normally scheduled times from Thursday through Sunday until Oct. 1. City Council will discuss possible opportunities for advertising on the trolleys and could consider expanding the trolley routes for next year.