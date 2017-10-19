City Council Approves Miramar Parking Waivers, Latest Step in Revamping Theater

By Eric Heinz

On Oct. 17, the City Council voted to approve the 92 historic parking spot waivers needed to facilitate the Miramar Event Center in North Beach when it opens for business again. The waivers are related to how much business is expected to be generated in the immediate area.

The city conducted its own parking study to determine the peak hours of parking spot occupation at North Beach when the Miramar eventually opens and found that there should be enough parking for the event center, the Ole Hanson Beach Club and Casino San Clemente, all of which are next-door to one another.

The parking waivers were the first step in approving the plans for the Miramar, which will include refurbishing the main area as a performing arts venue and the bowling alley, which is slated to house four or five restaurants. The California Coastal Commission will eventually review the plans.

Because the Miramar is a historic site, the city says that if more parking is needed in North Beach, the city has agreed to construct additional parking either east of the event centers in a lot next to Avenida Pico and El Camino Real or at the north corner of Pico.

To help North Beach residents adjacent to or near the Miramar protect their residential parking, the city is looking to establish a parking sticker program for those areas.

Additionally, the city is waiting for an injunction on permitting in many commercial zones in San Clemente from an Orange County Superior Court judge following the update of its latest housing laws. A hearing has been scheduled for the first week of November to have the injunction lifted.

The Miramar Theater, as it was previously known, has been closed since 1992