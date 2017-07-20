City Council Authorizes Attorney to File Lawsuit Against Toll Road Proposals

By Eric Heinz

After exiting closed session on Tuesday, July 18, it was reported by City Attorney Scott Smith that City Council authorized him and his law firm to file a lawsuit against the toll road proposals from the Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA).

The specifications of any potential litigation were not disclosed during the meeting, as the toll road proposals are still being considered by the TCA.

The TCA has proposed several options for toll roads through, around or near San Clemente.

Members of the Coalition to Save San Clemente, an organization opposing the toll roads in San Clemente, said they’re convinced the TCA will select option 14, which is slated to be constructed through the middle of San Clemente. They claimed subtleties within the settlement agreement, executed last fall among the TCA and environmental groups, show that the motive of the agencies is clear because the intent is to connect the 241 to Basoline Road.

Eva O’Keefe, a member of the coalition, said during the Council meeting that the organization has gathered more than 6,000 signatures for a petition to halt any toll roads going through San Clemente.

Council members also approved a contract for consulting services from

Englander, Knabe & Allen and a mobility study from IBI Group regarding the toll road proposals.

In the near future, the city of San Clemente may establish a toll roads subcommittee to address any issues that come forth regarding the infrastructure. Additionally, the Council is seeking to invite members of the Orange County Transportation Authority to meet with them to discuss any impending toll roads.