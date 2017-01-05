City Council Corner: Engaging City in Creating Solutions a Priority in 2017

By Mayor Kathy Ward

I am honored to have been selected Mayor by my fellow members of City Council. Now in the mid-term of my seat on City Council, I look forward to getting out more in the community and especially celebrating the successes of our youth, local businesses, nonprofits and civic clubs. For example, I was thrilled to participate in the San Clemente Tritons victory parade and pep rally coordinated by the city of San Clemente last month. It was an honor to personally share how proud I am of our high school football team, whose spirit and character shines on and off the field. The players never gave up and won the CIF state championship with style and class, holding true to the motto: “one town, one team.” They made our entire community proud.

In the new year, I look forward to engaging our citizenry toward positive solutions to ongoing issues, as well as interacting with our state legislators and county, particularly as it relates to addressing sober living homes, homelessness, public safety and transportation. The city cannot solve everything alone. I truly value citizen involvement in city affairs and hope we can create a more unified approach to solutions in 2017 and beyond. I will seek out opportunities to engage our citizenry and come together to discuss issues of concern and work together to find consensus, cooperation and understanding.

Positively, more than ever before, we have an abundance of opportunities in our town to live, work and play. It never ceases to amaze me the level of innovativeness and entrepreneurship in our town, which makes me proud to participate in ribbon cuttings for new businesses to acknowledge the hard work by those people creating a business from the ground up. The local jobs creation and resulting sales tax that helps us fix streets, pay for public safety and maintain parks and other recreational amenities are added benefits that help San Clemente prosper. Also, this year the City will roll out its summer trolley, which will serve as a fun and economical way for our residents to get around town to shop, dine and support these local establishments.

I will continue to engage the North Beach Community Association as they seek a revival of the area. With new restaurants, the city’s completion of the Ole Hanson Beach Club and renovation plans for the historic Miramar submitted by the private owner to the city’s Planning Department, talks about a farmers market, arts and crafts fair and a bicycle path in the works, this area is already well on its way. I look forward to working with the citizens, who are doing their part too, to help uplift and maximize the economic integrity of North Beach.

As I seek to engage the public, I encourage you to visit with me during my Mayor’s hours, which I will be holding on Mondays from 4:30-6 p.m. at City Hall, located at 100 Avenida Presidio. To schedule a meeting, please call the City Manager’s Office at 949.361.8322. Meetings are scheduled in 30-minute increments. Also, please email me anytime at wardk@san-clemente.org to share your concerns, ideas or comments. I look forward to hearing from you. Wishing everyone a very happy, healthy and prosperous New Year!

Kathy Ward was selected Mayor of San Clemente at the Dec. 20 City Council meeting. Ward was elected to City Council in 2014.