By Mayor Kathy Ward

As we go into the last two months of 2017, my year as mayor comes to a close and this is my last column as your mayor. I thought it fitting to say something about the past year and tell you about some exciting events coming up.

This year has been a wonder to me. I have been honored to serve as your mayor and I have worked diligently to represent you. The city has reorganized its Community Development, Building Department, Code Enforcement Division and Planning Division. All of this was done to better staff our departments and serve the needs of our changing community.

The wonder I felt this year also comes from this city and its residents. If I ever doubted how much this town and its people mean to each other, the way everyone has responded to this year’s challenges have proven with certainty that San Clemente is important to all, and we are all San Clemente.

In only a matter of months, the residents mobilized behind the San Clemente City Council to oppose a toll road though our city. The sudden proposal of a toll road through San Clemente received swift and complete opposition from residents in every corner. There is even a “No Toll Road” sign in the Triton end zone. Like I said before, the opposition comes from every corner, including our high school.

On Nov. 3, the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce is hosting “Taste of San Clemente” at The Casino San Clemente. This is a wonderful event and not to be missed.

On Dec. 2, from 5-9 p.m. the Downtown Business Association will host “Puttin’ on the Glitz” and close off Avenida Del Mar. The city decorates El Camino Real and Del Mar with many strands of lights to get you in the holiday mood. The festive events will begin with the annual tree lighting ceremony and snow at 5 p.m. at the San Clemente Community Center, located at 100 N. Calle Seville, to usher in the spirit of the season, followed by Christmas at the Casa from 5-7:30 p.m. Children can have their picture taken with Santa and delight in a night filled with holiday fun, carolers, cookie decorating and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

I would like to wish the San Clemente High School Tritons continued success. For the residents and business owners of San Clemente, I wish you great success in the holiday shopping season. Shopping locally helps everyone. I hope every company in San Clemente makes their deadlines and quotas set for the year.

I wish everyone peace, joy, health and success in all you do in 2018. My wish is that our city stands strong; facing obstacles with determination and the knowledge that there is an answer to every problem and we will find it together. We are one town, one team. Go Tritons!

Mayor Kathy Ward was elected to City Council in 2014 and served as mayor this year. The next mayor of San Clemente is to be appointed by the Council at the Dec. 5 meeting.