By Council member Steve Swartz

Summer is here and that is truly when San Clemente shines. As we come out of our “May Gray” and “June Gloom” into the bright sunny days of summer, San Clemente gets rolling into our summertime happenings.

Speaking of rolling, the new San Clemente Trolley rolled out Memorial Day Weekend and is now in full swing with a tremendous ridership of 50 people per hour. The Trolley makes the free rides getting to and from downtown, the Pier Bowl and along El Camino Real seem like an amusement park ride.

From grabbing a quick coffee at the Outlets at San Clemente to getting a snack at the end of the Pier, you can park the car and hop on to enjoy the ride and window-shop on your way. The free trolley is running Thursday through Sunday all summer long.

I’d like to give a shout out to Kindred & Associates for producing a trolley brochure that includes a map and schedule. Owner Don Kindred covered the cost of this brochure through advertising. A big thanks to the San Clemente Times too, which produced a two-page spread on the trolley route surrounded by discount coupons for local businesses that was published the week the trolley launched.

While you are enjoying that free ride on the SC Trolley around town, remember to support all of our local businesses. Most of our businesses in town are owned and operated by local residents who employ other local residents, so be neighborly and shop at a San Clemente location as you enjoy the city’s world-class summer weather.

In addition to the great summer weather, our city brings on some fantastic summer events. Food, music, games, surfing, swimming and tons of entertainment are lined up. Movies in the Park started last month at Tierra Grande Park, as did our Beach Concert Series. Both were relished with food, drink and a great crowd. Of course, our Farmer’s Market on Del Mar on Sundays and the Market at North Beach on Wednesdays are always a fun time to walk around and leisurely shop.

Be sure to mark your calendars for our city’s big summertime happenings. The Ocean Festival gets things into full swing this month on July 15 and 16. The Fiesta Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 13 is a must-see event. Stroll up and down Del Mar sampling the goodies being sold as the music plays on. The following weekend is our Annual Arts and Crafts Show with more than 100 Artists participating at the Community Center. Be sure to hop on the SC Trolley, which stops right at the event site.

It looks to be a blissful San Clemente summer with a full bounty of things to do around town. Take advantage of this great place you call home. Stay, play, shop local and enjoy.

I am always available to hear your comments and concerns, so please email me at swartzs@san-clemente.org or call to schedule an appointment at 949.361.8322.

Steve Swartz was elected to City Council in November 2016.